PSO scores highest in segment of J.D. Power satisfaction study

Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) scored highest in the South Midsize segment in the J.D. Power 2021 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM, released Wednesday.

A subsidiary of American Electric Power, PSO ranked No. 1 among midsize utilities in the South overall and topped the annual study in five of six factors studied: Power Quality and Reliability; Corporate Citizenship; Price; Billing and Payment; and Communications.

“We’re dedicated to providing safe, affordable, reliable energy to our customers,” said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons. “This recognition reflects the customer-centric focus of more than 1,600 employees serving our communities every day.”

In its 23rd year, the J.D. Power study measures customer satisfaction through online interviews among customers of 87 U.S. electric utilities serving more than 12 million customers.

