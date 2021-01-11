PSO records highest score in company history in customer satisfaction study

Public Service Company of Oklahoma recently received its best score in company history in the 2020 J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

PSO tied for sixth among the 20 electric utilities in the South Midsize category. Of 143 brands included in the survey, PSO ranked 34th in overall satisfaction. PSO's 2020 score of 771 is 18 points higher than the previous year and 19 points higher than the average for electric utilities in its category.

The study is based on responses from more than 100,000 online interviews with residential customers of the nation’s 143 largest electric utility brands, which represent more than 100 million U.S. households.

The study ranked electric utilities based on six factors: power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship, billing and payment, communications, price and customer care.

