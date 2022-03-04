 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PSO providing $22,000 in robotics grants in state

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has announced it is providing $22,000 in robotics grants to 19 public schools and Girl Scouts teams in the state.

The grants range from $400 to $2,000. The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics grants program is a nationwide initiative that supports pre-kindergarten through grade 12 student education with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

This multi-national robotics competition teams professionals and students together to solve an engineering problem in a challenging and competitive way. PSO’s parent company, American Electric Power, funds FIRST grants on behalf of its operating companies. AEP awarded 152 grants totaling $200,000 across its 11-state service area.

"Robotics are a fun way for students to learn important STEM skills that will last a lifetime," Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president, external affairs, said in a statement. "AEP and PSO want to encourage the next generation of innovators and engineers by supporting these firsthand experiences in science and technology."

