 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PSO names new VP of distribution operations
0 Comments

PSO names new VP of distribution operations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer-Leber-portrait-(06-18-21)-2

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has named Jennifer Leber as the company’s new vice president of distribution operations.

 Courtesy

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has named Jennifer Leber as the company’s new vice president of distribution operations.

Leber replaces Steve Baker who will become president and chief operating officer of PSO’s sister company, Indiana Michigan Power.

Leber will be based in PSO’s Tulsa office and will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the electric distribution system for approximately 562,000 customers throughout Oklahoma.

Previously, she served as PSO’s director of reliability and grid modernization, where she led PSO’s forestry team and reliability engineering team. She also acted as PSO’s storm coordinator and had responsibility for business continuity planning at PSO. She joined PSO in 1998 as a distribution design engineer and has held various leadership roles within PSO over the course of her career.

Leber earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1995 and completed the AEP Leadership program at The Ohio State University in 2008.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the disaster resilience network and resides in Tulsa.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News