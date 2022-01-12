PSO lauded for relief efforts following Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Public Service Company of Oklahoma recently was recognized for its relief efforts in connection with Hurricane Ida, which devastated Louisiana late last summer.

PSO, along with four other operating companies of American Electric Power, received the Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award. EEI, based in Washington, D.C, is an association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies.

After New Orleans-based Entergy Corp. called for mutual assistance, more than 100 PSO employees and contractors traveled 650 miles to help rebuild the Louisiana power grid, which had been devastated by 150 mph winds and flooding. PSO crews came from throughout Oklahoma, including the Tulsa, McAlester and Lawton areas.

Over 14 days, PSO crews put in thousands of hours of work. A Sept. 21 Entergy assessment said Hurricane Ida damaged more than 30,500 distribution poles, 6,000 transformers, more than 36,500 spans of distribution wire, about 500 transmission structures, more than 225 substations and 210 transmission lines.

