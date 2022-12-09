 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PSO gives out thousands of free LED bulbs as part of Shine a Light program

Public Service Company of Oklahoma is distributing more than 118,000 free LED bulbs to families in need as part of its Shine A Light program.

Since 2014, Shine A Light has given out more than 750,000 energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO-served areas. This year, the program has expanded to 22 pantries serving 100 communities.

"These are difficult times for many Oklahomans," Scott Ritze, PSO director of service and marketing, said in a statement. "Shine A Light helps families in need keep the lights on and save money."

LED bulbs last as much as 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Shine A Light project is available to food pantry clients but any PSO customer can take advantage of rebates and instant discounts on many energy-efficient products. For more information visit PowerForwardWithPSO.com/rebates.

