PSO customers monthly bills would increase by 4.7%​ under pending rate case agreement

The Administrative Law Judge is scheduled to respond to the proposed settlement in the next month. The OCC can approve, revise or reject that recommendation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was a hard-fought negotiation between the parties," Horeled said. "…No one came away with everything that they wanted. We gave up a lot in the negotiation compared to what our final position was. Other parties did, as well.

"It is a good compromise between the company's position and the intervenors' positions in the case. That's why it's a fair, just and reasonable rate increase for customers."

PSO filed the joint stipulation with the OCC's Public Utility Division on Sept. 23, and a week later talks resulted in an amended stipulation, which was accepted or not opposed by all parties, except AARP, PSO said.

Other parties in the case are the Oklahoma Attorney General (representing the residential ratepayers); Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers; Walmart; the U.S. Department of Defense and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.