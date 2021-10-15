PSO customers monthly bills would increase by 4.7%​ under pending rate case agreement

A joint stipulation agreement has been reached among Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma, the Public Utility Division of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and other parties in PSO’s pending rate review.
The agreement includes a PSO price increase of $50.7 million or an average 3.9% increase across all customer classes. The bill of a typical residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours (kWh) a month would increase by $5.04, or about 4.72%.
Seeking to recover more than $700 million in capital investments over the past two and half years, PSO previously had asked to increase the company's annual revenue requirement by $172.4 million. That number would have raised the typical residential customer's monthly bill by about $12, PSO said.
"We're real excited to have a joint stipulation agreement before the commission," Matthew Horeled, PSO vice president of regulatory and finance, said by phone. "This was a collaborative process between the parties and the intervenors in our case..."
If the pact is approved, PSO's electricity rates will remain 30% below the national average, 15% below the regional average and 14% below the state average, Horeled said.
"It will help maintain our rates at a very affordable level," he said. "But at the same time, it's valuable to us to allow us to keep serving our customers and to keep our reliability very high."
The Administrative Law Judge is scheduled to respond to the proposed settlement in the next month. The OCC can approve, revise or reject that recommendation.
"It was a hard-fought negotiation between the parties," Horeled said. "…No one came away with everything that they wanted. We gave up a lot in the negotiation compared to what our final position was. Other parties did, as well.
"It is a good compromise between the company's position and the intervenors' positions in the case. That's why it's a fair, just and reasonable rate increase for customers."
PSO filed the joint stipulation with the OCC's Public Utility Division on Sept. 23, and a week later talks resulted in an amended stipulation, which was accepted or not opposed by all parties, except AARP, PSO said.
Other parties in the case are the Oklahoma Attorney General (representing the residential ratepayers); Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers; Walmart; the U.S. Department of Defense and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Regarding the agreement, Sean W. Voskuhl, AARP state director, wrote in an email that "there is more that can be done to bring down costs for residential customers. Public Service Company of Oklahoma's still charges one of the highest fixed monthly charges in the country. AARP Oklahoma is fighting for a better deal for residential customers.
"AARP Oklahoma is also troubled to learn that PSO signed a settlement agreement that would shift more of this rate increase to residential customers and away from large electricity consumers like industrial plants. Additionally, PSO wants to maintain its extraordinarily high fixed monthly charge of $20. PSO assesses the $20 fixed charge to Oklahoma consumers before they even flip on a switch and use electricity."
Voskuhl also referenced that PSO, in a separate application, is seeking to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel costs derived from the prolonged cold snap in February. Utilities do not profit from fuel costs.
Those expenditures, if OK'd, would be spread over more than 20 years and would raise the average residential customer's bill, according to early estimates, by $4.02 a month, PSO said.
PSO serves about 562,000 customers, including about 400,000 in the Tulsa metro, as well as most of southwest and southeast Oklahoma.