PSO customers could soon be receiving 20-year invoice for last February's cold-weather fuel usage

“I would much rather be sitting here having conversations with you and anyone else around expenses and the impact versus having conversations that we could not keep the power flowing and why someone lost a life. I’ll take that conversation all day long.”

To decrease the chances of a repeat of last winter, PSO said it’s doing its share.

The company has increased its hedging — although that, too, comes with additional costs, Simmons said. PSO, which serves about 400,000 customers in the Tulsa area, also is diversifying its fuel generation mix by bringing on more renewables.

One example is the company’s North Central Energy Facilities, its three wind farms in western Oklahoma.

Those farms — two are operating and the third will come online this year — are designed with a cold weather package that will increase performance during extreme weather. Had the facilities been operating in February and performed as designed, PSO said, the weatherization equipment would have allowed the facilities to save the company about $200 million in fuel costs.

Half of PSO’s energy is purchased from the Southwest Power Pool. Wind and natural gas represent about 22% each.