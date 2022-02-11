PSO awards $50,000 grant through American Electric Power Foundation

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power, has awarded a $50,000 grant from the AEP Foundation to Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation.
The money will help fund equipment and tools for STEM programs at Vanguard Academy, which started serving Broken Arrow High School students this past academic year.
With a holistic approach to academics that focuses on growth and concept mastery rather than test scores and letter grades, Vanguard’s curriculum makes regular use of labs, a maker-space, workshops and outdoor classrooms.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
