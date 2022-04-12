Prosperity Bank expands with new facility at Utica Square

One of Utica Square's businesses is getting a fresh look.

Prosperity Bank is building a new, full-service branch at the site of its former venue in the upscale shopping center.

Located at 2109 S. Utica Ave., the roughly 10,000-square-foot, one-story bank is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, said Bobby Lorton, Tulsa area president of Prosperity Bank.

"It's contemporary," Lorton said by phone. "It's going to be more in line with what you see in Utica Square from a architectural standpoint."

The facility will have tellers, retail and commercial lenders, five drive-through stations and an ATM. It also will absorb the staff from the nearby Prosperity at 1924 S. Utica Ave., Lorton said.

The architect is Beck Design.

"Most banks aren't expanding," he said. "Our bank, specifically, has not really been expanding bank branches just because of the way technology has been changing.

"But this corner was very important to Prosperity not only from a history standpoint but because of the location. We have a very high clientele base there, so it's always been strong."

Prosperity Bank's parent company is the publicly traded Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB), a Houston-based regional financial holding company with more than 270 operations in Texas and Oklahoma.

PB's net income in 2021 was $519 million.

Prosperity Bancshares in 2014 completed its purchase of F&M Bancorp. Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, F&M Bank & Trust Co., a longtime Tulsa institution. F&M started out as Farmers & Merchants State Bank in March 1946, six years before Utica Square was established.

Prosperity now has eight locations in the Tulsa area.

