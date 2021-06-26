 Skip to main content
Proposed distribution center "Project Murphy" planned on 50-acre area near Tulsa International Airport
Proposed distribution center "Project Murphy" planned on 50-acre area near Tulsa International Airport

An undisclosed company is eyeing a distribution center site near Tulsa International Airport, about half a mile from where Amazon plans to build an operations facility.

The infrastructure development process is under way for “Project Murphy,” which is described as a single-tenant, industrial warehouse/distribution facility at 4200 N. Mingo Road, according to municipal planning office documents.

Last month, what was initially labeled as “Project Koda” turned out to be an Amazon investment in a 270,000-square-foot operations center at Mingo Road between 36th Street North and Apache Street.

Project Murphy would be 219,000 gross square feet and sit on 50 acres. Richard L. Bowen + Associates, a Cleveland, Ohio, firm is listed as the architect.

Named as developer is BH DevCo. Phoenix-based real estate development company that specializes in build-to-suit projects for e-commerce, distribution and fulfillment. BH DevCo also was listed on Project Koda documents.

The Tulsa World requested a comment from the city of Tulsa early Friday morning never heard an official response from the city.

Asked whether the newest proposed development in Tulsa is related to Amazon, company spokesman Daniel Martin wrote in an email that “Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our customers. However, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap.”

Amazon’s center announced in May is expected to create at least 200 full- and part-time jobs and be completed later this year, a company spokesman said.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

