Proposed distribution center "Project Murphy" planned on 50-acre area near Tulsa International Airport

An undisclosed company is eyeing a distribution center site near Tulsa International Airport, about half a mile from where Amazon plans to build an operations facility.

The infrastructure development process is under way for “Project Murphy,” which is described as a single-tenant, industrial warehouse/distribution facility at 4200 N. Mingo Road, according to municipal planning office documents.

Last month, what was initially labeled as “Project Koda” turned out to be an Amazon investment in a 270,000-square-foot operations center at Mingo Road between 36th Street North and Apache Street.

Project Murphy would be 219,000 gross square feet and sit on 50 acres. Richard L. Bowen + Associates, a Cleveland, Ohio, firm is listed as the architect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Named as developer is BH DevCo. Phoenix-based real estate development company that specializes in build-to-suit projects for e-commerce, distribution and fulfillment. BH DevCo also was listed on Project Koda documents.

The Tulsa World requested a comment from the city of Tulsa early Friday morning never heard an official response from the city.