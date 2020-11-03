Price Family Properties sets Downtown Deco Bike Challenge for Nov. 14

Price Family Properties, one of downtown's largest property owners, will host the Downtown Deco Bike Challenge from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

For each person who rides a bicycle or walks to the parking lot with the balloon arches at Sixth and Main streets, PFP will donate $100 to the Tulsa Area United Way. The property management group has agreed to donate up to $100,000.

The event is geared to support small businesses and shed light on the new bike lanes in the Deco Districts and the 100 paved miles of bike paths and trails across the Tulsa metro.

The first 20 people each hour to go under the balloon arch will receive a free coffee from Topeca Coffee. The event will showcase downtown businesses such as Eerie Abbey Ales, Topeca Coffee and Lassalle’s.

