Price Family Properties hosting Downtown Deco Bike Challenge Sept. 11

For the second consecutive year, Price Family Properties (PFP) is hosting a Downtown Deco Bike Challenge to benefit the Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) and kick off the organization's 2021 campaign.
For each person who rides a bike, jogs or walks through a balloon arch in the Arvest Bank parking lot near Sixth and Main Streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 11, PFP will donate $100 to TAUW (up to $100,000). The same goal was accomplished in 2020.
The first 100 people to walk through the balloon arch will get a free breakfast taco from T-Town Tacos.
At 10 a.m. that day, a goal reveal ceremony will mark the official kickoff of the fundraising campaign and include a tribute to first responders and the victims of 9/11. The KIPP Tulsa Charter School Drum Corp also will perform.
PFP held the bike challenge in 2020 to highlight the newly installed bike lanes in downtown Tulsa and support TAUW.