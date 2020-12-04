Previous site for faith-based, re-entry center for former prisoners a no-go

Supporters of a re-entry center for people exiting prison have backed out of a previously targeted site in Tulsa.

In July, the Tulsa Development Authority agreed to transfer property at 1410 N. Utica Ave., described as the Old Mother Tucker site, to Prison Discipleship, an Oklahoma-based ministry with which the TDA planned to negotiate a redevelopment agreement.

But it was revealed at Thursday TDA's regular meeting that Ivy Kirk, vice president of development for Prison Discipleship, Inc., told urban renewal commissioners that the organization no longer wants that property because of its poor condition.

To that end, the TDA withdrew previous approval for acceptance of conveyance from city of Tulsa for the property at 1410 N. Utica Ave.

In Thursday's executive session, TDA general counsel discussed negotiations with Prison Discipleship for a potential sale of 22 N. Utica Ave., but commissioners took no action on the item.

Prison Discipleship had worked in collaboration with World Won Development Center Inc., which was unable to build the center after being awarded $50,000 in HUD Community Development Block Grant funds in 2009.