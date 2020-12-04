Previous site for faith-based, re-entry center for former prisoners a no-go

Supporters of a re-entry center for people exiting prison have backed out of a previously targeted site in Tulsa.
In July, the Tulsa Development Authority agreed to transfer property at 1410 N. Utica Ave., described as the Old Mother Tucker site, to Prison Discipleship, an Oklahoma-based ministry with which the TDA planned to negotiate a redevelopment agreement.
But it was revealed at Thursday TDA's regular meeting that Ivy Kirk, vice president of development for Prison Discipleship, Inc., told urban renewal commissioners that the organization no longer wants that property because of its poor condition.
To that end, the TDA withdrew previous approval for acceptance of conveyance from city of Tulsa for the property at 1410 N. Utica Ave.
In Thursday's executive session, TDA general counsel discussed negotiations with Prison Discipleship for a potential sale of 22 N. Utica Ave., but commissioners took no action on the item.
Prison Discipleship had worked in collaboration with World Won Development Center Inc., which was unable to build the center after being awarded $50,000 in HUD Community Development Block Grant funds in 2009.
Founded in 1983 by Steve Bradshaw, Prison Discipleship works in prisons and jails across Oklahoma and surrounding states to reach and build disciples in the Christian faith.
Eleven years ago, World Won was to acquire the building and convert it into a reentry center, but between 2010 and 2011, the structure was damaged by a fire set by vagrants, who reportedly set fire to the building again as construction plans were underway, ending World Won’s redevelopment effort.
The city has abated the property four times for nuisance violations since 2012. In 2017, the property was subject to the county land sale due to unpaid property taxes, fees, and abatement cost. World Won paid all property and fees owned the county, and the city waived the abatement costs.
World Won kept the land free from all taxes until a property transfer plan could be reached with the city, which accepted a deed prepared by World Won.
