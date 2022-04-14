 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Port of Muskogee showcases chances to advance manufacturing career

  • 0

The Port of Muskogee has announced two opportunities designed to advance careers in manufacturing in Muskogee County.

The application period has opened for the Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance Education Scholarship is open, which was created in 2018 by Muskogee-area manufacturers. It is available to students of any age who are pursuing higher education related to manufacturing and affiliated fields of study.

To date, manufacturers in Muskogee have awarded over $13,000 to 10 area students pursuing higher education in manufacturing related programs. Applications can be completed online at bit.ly/muskogeemanufacturing or by calling the port at 918-682-7887. The deadline to apply April 28.

In addition to the scholarship, the Port of Muskogee staff is inviting educators to the Educator STEM Summit on June 3. The event is open to educators from all grade levels in Muskogee County, as well as counselors. Registration is free and educators receive $100 stipends to offset cost or to be used in their classroom.

People are also reading…

Persons wanting to participate in the STEM Summit may fill out the on-line application at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CLZCSMT.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert