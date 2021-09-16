Port of Catoosa manufacturer plans up to 160 new jobs, $6 million investment to plant

CATOOSA — A heat exchanger company at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa is planning to invest $6 million to refurbish its plant and expects to add as many as 160 jobs by 2024.

Christina O'Connor, managing director and vice president of operations for Kelvion, made the announcement Thursday at a board meeting of the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority.

The plant's revamping is in response to an unnamed new product Kelvion will be making for a client. The company has placed an order for robotic welding equipment and is scheduling to begin production on the new inventory at the first of the year, O'Connor said.

"Another one of our plants does business with this customer and they had a new idea and a new need, and they put us in contact with them," she said.

The new product will require adding 60 jobs (welders, quality, assembly) within next 14 months and another 60 by 2024. The existing plant, which has four locations at the port, will be refurbished and new equipment purchased.

To tackle existing product orders, Kelvion plans to hire an additional 30-40 people in the next three months (welders, assembly, fintube). O'Connor said the company has more than doubled its order intake the past two months.