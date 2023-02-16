Three new residents and employees of Muskogee-based companies each received $10,000 stipends toward the purchase of a new home in that city Thursday.

Supported by the city of Muskogee and the City of Muskogee Foundation, the Ready.Set.Move incentives are part of Port Muskogee's Work Ready program. The three companies that applied for the incentive used by the new hires are Georgia Pacific, CaptiveAire and Paradigm Shift.

"It is incumbent upon smaller municipalities to have every tool in their arsenal when recruiting new industries to their communities," Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said in a statement. "It is not enough to have jobs, but employers are also looking for communities that are complete (that are) live, work, and play friendly.

"To that end, we must have housing incentives that encourage employees to live in the communities where they work. This incentive builds the footprint our community needs for employers and their families."

Levi Gassaway, a 2019 graduate of Hilldale High School in Muskogee, recently took a job with Captive Aire as a quality engineer.

"The incentive definitely made the offer from Captive Air stronger than those from other nearby areas," Gassaway said in a statement. "It’s a good place to start a life. Folks are friendly and respectful, and there’s a lot to do. Also, I missed Chet's chili dogs," referring to the food at a local eatery.

Lemuel Young, who took a job with Paradigm Shift, relocated to Oklahoma from Houston.

"Our first thought was to look closer to Tulsa," Young said in a statement. "This incentive was one of a handful of great benefits that solidified our decision to start working at Paradigm Shift and choose Muskogee for our home. This incentive truly sets working here apart from other organizations I’ve worked with.

"They say your resource is found in your relationships. I’m looking forward to meeting and growing with many of the great people and families in Muskogee. But in particular, I’m looking forward to making great relationships with business owners and leaders in Muskogee to link arms together to benefit this town."

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Saying goodbye to Silver Dollar City's historic indoor roller coaster