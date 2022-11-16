Planned sporting goods store at Woodland Hills Mall to get up to $10M in TIF money

Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue recently visited a Scheels sporting goods store in Colorado and came away floored.

"… They have a restaurant; they have a candy store," Cue, also a trustee on the board of Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, said of her experience. "They have a home goods store ... It's something for everyone. We were there like on a Wednesday in the middle of the day, and it was packed.

"For someone who is not a sports person, it was impressive ... It is one of the most exciting things that I've seen come to Tulsa in all the years I've been on the council."

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Development (TAEO) moved that project forward Thursday.

It approved a development and financing assistance agreement with Scheels that will provide the retailer up to $10 million in sales-tax reimbursements through a recently created tax increment financing district (TIF). Based in Fargo, N.D., Scheels is planning to invest an estimated $132 million to build a store in the former Sears building at Woodland Hills Mall.

Demolition of that property is set to begin early next year, with completion of the Scheels expected by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Tulsa City Council this month OK'd TIF No. 21. The agreement with Scheels is for a maximum of 15 years, during which 50% of the undedicated sales tax generated by construction of the facility and ongoing business operations will be returned to the developer every year.

The financial assistance is capped at $10 million.

TIFS are economic tools designed to promote economic development. They allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.

Scheels plans on building at least 200,000 square feet of retail space at the mall location in Tulsa. The project, for which mall owner Simon Property Group is a leading partner, will employ more than 400 employees during peak season and is expected to generate at least $100 million in annual sales.

Scheels, which is employee-owned, offers retail choices in hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, biking, men’s and women’s fashion and team sports. Among the brands it carries are Nike, Under Armour, Yeti and Traeger. The store also features an indoor Ferris wheel.

"One of the biggest and most exciting things about this project is just the regional draw that it will have," said Spencer Mitchell, TAEO's director of economic incentives.

The company claims that 25% of their customers come from at least 50 miles away.

"That's direct new sales-tax dollars that the city will be realizing," Mitchell said.