Choosing compassion over profit, local developer Stuart McDaniel is seeking to construct mainstream housing for people with special needs.

His inspiration is his sister-in-law Amy Arnold, who lives with a genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome.

“Right now, individuals with those types of disabilities are kind of housed wherever they can find something,” McDaniel said this month at a Tulsa Development Authority meeting. “I approached the VOA, Volunteers of America, and said ‘What if I built something for these types of residents,’ and they about broke out into tears.

“It was kind of like ‘Nobody’s ever built something for us.’”

The TDA has approved schematic designs for at least a $4.5 million, three-story residential project of McDaniel’s lots at 22 N. Utica Ave. and 1626 E. Admiral Place. Construction could start within six to nine months, McDaniel said.

He is keen to the struggles of Arnold, a 42-year-old who lives in Bethany and wants to move into the Tulsa development once it’s completed. People with Prader-Willi can deal with a number of physical, mental and behavioral problems. A key feature of the syndrome is a constant sense of hunger, according to mayoclinic.org.

“These types of individuals have cognitive abilities of like a teenager,” McDaniel, who heads GuRuStu Communities, said by phone. “They have wants, desires, dreams and ideas, but they are physically limited to what they can do and comprehend. ...

“She can’t detect heat. She can scald herself in hot water or on a stove. They don’t feel pain exactly the same way. They can hurt themselves without knowing it. They also have eating issues. They can eat endlessly until they get sick.”

The second floor of the building will have six, four-bedroom/two-bathroom units, each of which will accommodate three residents and a caregiver. Rotating caregivers will cover a 24-hour shift.

Special design features will include wider hallways, walk-in showers, securable kitchens with concealed doors and temperature-controlled hot water with color indicators showing heat level.

“The unit would have the appearance of a home,” McDaniel said. “It would have the dignity and respect of a real space that is not institutional. It will not look like a nursing home. It will not look like a hospital.

“You are going to have a variety of residents all within one space. From the outside, the average person will look at it and it’s just going to look like a nice little mid-rise apartment building. ... So it doesn’t look wildly out of character.”

The first floor is scheduled to have 16 senior-living apartments. The third level will feature nine, mixed-market rate and affordable units.

“With this being a unique prototype of what you’re trying to do in that defined area of need, that is fantastic,” Carl Bracy, a TDA commissioner, said at a recent meeting. “We should do whatever we can to assist within the bounds of TDA.”

McDaniel said he is negotiating with nonprofits that would manage floors one and two.

“The cheapest and most profitable thing would be to build a 30-unit, market-rate apartment building, and we would get the rent with the view of downtown and the shortage of housing,” he said by phone. “I would fill that thing up in a matter of weeks. And it would be easy and it wouldn’t be a lot of brain loss.

“But I think after we get this built, people are going to be coming from other communities outside of Tulsa to say, ‘How did you did this? We want to do this, too.’ I’m of the school of thought of ‘Here you go, here’s the roadmap’ because every community needs a dozen of these. Rather than look at Dallas and see how they did it, maybe people will be looking at Tulsa to see how we did it.”

