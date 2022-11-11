Planned Family Safety Center gets $100,000 in combined grants from PSO and AEP Foundation

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and the American Electric Power Foundation have announced joint grants totaling $100,000 for the proposed Family Safety Center in Tulsa.

The grants will be lead investments for the $27 million, 65,000-square-foot facility, which will serve Tulsa County. Groundbreaking for the center at 28th Street and Sheridan Road is planned for this winter or in the spring.

The Family Safety Center facility will bring additional investigators, attorneys, medical personnel, tribal services and case managers to local victims of intimate and domestic violence. It also will feature a courtroom to host protective order hearings. An estimated 30,000 people a year are expected to use the center.

"PSO recognizes the critical mission of Family Safety Center and is proud to join with the AEP Foundation in supporting this important project," PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler said in a statement. "These grants will not only build a new facility, but also hope for the victims of domestic violence and a greater sense of security for our community."

The funding includes a $50,000 grant from the AEP Foundation and a $50,000 grant from PSO through the Tulsa Community Foundation.

"Family Safety Center’s mission concludes with these words, ‘One hope, one place, where family comes first,'" Suzann Stewart, executive director of Family Safety Center, said in a statement. "These grants from PSO and the AEP Foundation will be incredibly important in making that vision a reality for Tulsa County’s victims of domestic violence…"