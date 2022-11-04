Pipe Liners Club of Tulsa turns 75

The Pipe Liners Club of Tulsa, among the city's oldest energy-associated organizations, recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Mayor G.T. Bynum acknowledged the group's longevity and contributions with a proclamation, which also honored its efforts to educate and train the next generation of workers by awarding scholarships.

PLCT's scholarship program awards $150,000 annually and is funded by the group's more than 400 members through events such as golf and sporting clay tournaments.

"Like all industries, pipeline construction, service and manufacturing are faced with the challenge of continually replacing an aging workforce with well-prepared workers at all levels of employment," last year's PLCT President Terry Flynn of Tulsa Rig Iron said in a statement. "I’m proud to be a member of an organization that not only understands this challenge but consistently and collectively invests in human capital."