Piloting the future: New head of American Airlines' local maintenance base charts course

"But these folks have been around long enough, they are seasoned enough to know that it will pass. I like to think that the future looks better."

That sentiment is echoed by Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higgins.

"Based on checkpoint through puts, we definitely think that the week of spring break, we were pretty comparable to where we were in 2019," she said at a meeting Thursday. "As people get vaccinated, they just have this desire to see family that they haven't seen in a while or just take that vacation they didn't get to take last year.

Higgins forecasts that travel demand will reach 75% to 85% of 2019 levels during the summer months, and "then it will start to fall off again because the business travel component really isn't back, yet. We don't anticipate that coming back until probably next year."

Having a "transitional" year, Sangricco said, has in some ways been beneficial.

"We think that in 2022 we'll be wide-open," he said. "We'll be taking care of our customers, taking care of our employees. I think it's going to be good. I really do."

