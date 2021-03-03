Phillips 66 lays off 60 employees and about 15 contractors in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE — Phillips 66 announced it will be laying off 60 employees in Bartlesville over several months. Some 15 contractors will also be let go, said Phillips 66 Communications and Public Affairs Director Summer Austin for its Bartlesville location.
The layoffs are from the firm’s procurement and finance sections. Some of those laid off will be offered positions in other departments. Others being released will be offered severance packages, Austin said.
Phillips 66 currently has about 1,700 employees in the Bartlesville area. The firm maintains most of its business operations in Bartlesville though its corporate headquarters is now in Houston, where it moved to from Bartlesville in 2012 after the merger between Phillips Petroleum and Conoco. That same year Phillips 66 was spun off ConocoPhillips.
“It is normal practice to assess our operating model to deliver more agile, efficient and smart ways of working,” said a statement from Phillips 66 regarding the layoffs. “The move will allow us to streamline business operations, increase efficiencies and accelerate innovation.”
Phillips 66 plans having their duties in procurement and finance work handled by a managed service provider. How many will make the lateral move has not been announced nor what private firm will have the contract to service the Phillips 66 workload.
The announcement comes on the heels of ConocoPhillips announcing it will be closing Bartlesville research lab and discontinuing its air shuttle service between Bartlesville and Houston offices.
Worldwide, Phillips 66 employs 14,000 in 65 countries and is ranked 23rd on the Fortune 500 list.
Phillips Petroleum was begun by Frank and L.E. Phillips in Bartlesville in 1917.