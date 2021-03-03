Phillips 66 lays off 60 employees and about 15 contractors in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE — Phillips 66 announced it will be laying off 60 employees in Bartlesville over several months. Some 15 contractors will also be let go, said Phillips 66 Communications and Public Affairs Director Summer Austin for its Bartlesville location.

The layoffs are from the firm’s procurement and finance sections. Some of those laid off will be offered positions in other departments. Others being released will be offered severance packages, Austin said.

Phillips 66 currently has about 1,700 employees in the Bartlesville area. The firm maintains most of its business operations in Bartlesville though its corporate headquarters is now in Houston, where it moved to from Bartlesville in 2012 after the merger between Phillips Petroleum and Conoco. That same year Phillips 66 was spun off ConocoPhillips.

“It is normal practice to assess our operating model to deliver more agile, efficient and smart ways of working,” said a statement from Phillips 66 regarding the layoffs. “The move will allow us to streamline business operations, increase efficiencies and accelerate innovation.”