Pharrell Williams' nonprofit awards $300,000 in seed funding to two Tulsa start-ups

More than 25,000 classrooms use Boddle Learning for math practice, revision, homework and assessments.

"To be selected from hundreds of other companies to receive this finalist award is an honor," Martinson said in a statement. "We're excited to put the investment to good use and leverage the connections made available through Black Ambition to further our mission to inspire learning and improve student outcomes."

Both Martinson and Law relocated to Tulsa as members of the Tulsa Remote program. QuirkChat and Boddle Learning are both members of 36 Degrees North, Tulsa's basecamp for entrepreneurs, and Boddle joined 36 Degrees' state-certified incubator that opened this month.

36 Degrees North has generated more than $375 million in economic impact in the Tulsa region since 2017, according to its 2020 economic impact report.