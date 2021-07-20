Perry's Food Store, a local fixture for decades, set to close next month

Perry's Food Store, a family-owned meat staple in the city for nearly 81 years, is closing next month.

The last day of business for Perry's will be Aug. 20, General Manager Tricia White said. Several managers have been running the store since the May 20 death of owner Perry C. "Bud" Isom III at age 88, White said.

Employees were notified of the store's planned closing Sunday evening.

"The family members, even though some were in and out, they actually had made different careers," White said by phone Tuesday. "Basically, none of the family members is in the position to keep it open. They want to retire the name."

"It's shocking. It's emotional," White said. "It's sad. I had a customer call this morning and say, `Well, I will be in later today to buy the meat I'll need for the rest of my life,' which she won't. But that's how she feels."

Perry’s Food Store, 1005 S. Lewis Ave., always has been in the Isom family. Bud’s father, Perry Isom Jr., was working a manufacturing job in 1940 when he decided to bid on a Tulsa meat-cutting business.