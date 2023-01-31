Pennsylvania company buys local metal manufacturer

A Tulsa metal manufacturing company has been purchased by a company from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Summit Steel Fabricating Group, a maker of metal fabricated products, has obtained Laser Specialties Inc., which has more than 55 employees at its 6611 Oklahoma 66 location.

ClearRidge Capital, of Tulsa, advised the owners of LSI. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

Summit is backed by Lorraine Capital LLC, a private equity firm from Buffalo, New York, in partnership with Ironwood Capital, a subordinated debt provider out of Avon, Connecticut.

"We are excited to be joining the Summit team, and I see a bright future for our customers and people with Summit and Lorraine as strategic partners," Jim Clark, CEO of LSI and a Summit shareholder, said in a statement. "LSI has a loyal, diverse and expanding client base and looks forward to providing them with a broader service offering.

"Summit was the ideal partner for us because, with their support, we’ll be accelerating investments in new equipment, manufacturing automation and adding new team members. It will also provide expanded opportunities for our existing LSI team members as their careers progress given the larger Summit platform."

Founded in 1993, LSI operates on a 131,000-square-foot campus.

"We have a strategic vision at Summit to increase not only our capacity but our capabilities to serve our expanding group of regional and national clients," Gary Romig, CEO of Summit, said in a statement. "Welcoming LSI into our growing company positions us very well to support the increasing demand for our services, given the team, capabilities and geographic diversity they provide. Jim’s ongoing leadership, expertise and integrity, having now joined us as a new partner in our combined enterprise along with his team, makes us an even stronger, more scalable company."

Across the Sky podcast: Behind the scenes at Groundhog Day