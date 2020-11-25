Patrons gearing up for deals on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and beyond

Founded in 2010 by American Express in response to the Great Recession, Small Business Saturday has morphed into a year-round global Shop Small campaign to support small merchants.

“It’s not just that you are supporting a local business instead of some CEO of some large company,” Seay said. “You are supporting business owners who have kids who are in school, and they are paying into kids’ sports, and they are more likely to donate to your causes. They keep their money in Tulsa for the most part.”

About 97 cents of every dollar stays in the community when patrons shop locally, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just really important to keep all that money here instead of going to Walmart or wherever,” Seay said.

Kendall Whittier Main Street is among the country’s best success stories.

A national jury last fall named it a 2020 Great American Main Street Award winner for converting an area of decades-long blight into a vibrant hub for arts and culture.

The Kendall-Whittier district first became a bustling shopping center in the late 1920s, but when a highway divided the neighborhood in 1967, the area struggled to recover. By the early 2000s, empty storefronts and adult-oriented businesses were all that remained.