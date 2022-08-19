Passenger traffic at Tulsa International Airport reaches pre-COVID heights for July

Passenger traffic at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) officially returned to 100% of pre-pandemic levels in the month of July.

The airport welcomed 286,882 passengers for the month, compared to 286,721 in July 2019. Previous months had seen passenger traffic recovery above 95%.

July, however, was the first month to officially exceed 2019 levels.

TUL has reached this milestone much faster than the rest of the United States.

As recently as June 2022, the average passenger traffic recovery in the United States was at 89%, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Officials attribute the steady passenger growth and recovery in Tulsa to TUL’s eight new nonstop routes that were added in the past year, as well as leisure and business travel returning more quickly to the Tulsa market.

The most celebrated new route in terms of potential economic development is nonstop service from TUL to New York’s LaGuardia Airport beginning Nov. 3. It is the first nonstop flight from Tulsa to the New York metro since United Airlines' service to Newark, New Jersey, in late 2014.

Domestic customers now have access to 26 nonstop destinations from Tulsa, the largest umber of nonstop routes in TUL’s history.

"Seeing our passenger numbers above 2019 levels is an incredibly exciting accomplishment for Tulsa," Andrew Pierini, the airport's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "The robust recovery of our passenger traffic along with the increased number of nonstop destinations at TUL is a testament to the strength of the Tulsa market, and we look forward to continued growth in the months ahead."