PartnerTulsa hails $275 million in investments in organization's first year

A total of $275 million in new investments were made locally in the past fiscal year, according to a report released Tuesday.

PartnerTulsa, also known as the Tulsa Authority for Economic Development, unveiled the number in its first annual report. The organization began operations July 1, 2021.

"Globally competitive, world-class cities are stronger when they leverage talent and work together," Mayor G.T. Bynum, who chairs TAEO, said in a statement.

"This organization’s first year in operation has proven that our ambitious plans to put previously siloed City of Tulsa authorities and commissions under one roof have made it easier for people to invest in our city, as well as created better outcomes because of our shared vision for economic opportunity for all Tulsans."

Earlier this month, Tulsa was among 21 cities to receive a $39 million Phase II grant in the Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

Other highlights of the PartnerTulsa report include $51 million in total direct investments, $10 million in revolving loan payments supporting downtown housing and the creation of 958 jobs.

"PartnerTulsa’s mission of increasing economic opportunity is one which takes the collective effort, creativity, and tireless work of countless partners across the city," PartnerTulsa Executive Director Kian Kamas said in a statement.

"The impact highlighted in this inaugural annual report is only possible through cooperative work — whether with the city, neighborhood leaders, private developers, civic and business leaders, or others.

"Our team is honored to have the opportunity to lead this work and looks forward to sharing progress made on Tulsa’s economic and community development strategy as we continue to advance this work."

PartnerTulsa, a public trust, is governed by 13 trustees and provides staffing for and oversees the operations of the Tulsa Development Authority (TDA).