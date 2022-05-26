PartnerTulsa becomes city's top economic development organization

The city of Tulsa’s chief community and economic development organization has a new name: PartnerTulsa.

The rebranding of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) was announced at a Thursday news conference in north Tulsa.

Established in 2021 to streamline the city’s economic and community development efforts, TAEO effectively combined five public organizations into one.

The newly branded group's mission is to elevate the lives of all Tulsans through a focused, innovative and transparent approach to community and economic development.

"We are committed to supporting underserved communities in Tulsa and creating programs and partnerships that will reduce barriers to opportunity while growing a vibrant, sustainable economy," Kian Kamas, executive director of PartnerTulsa, said in a statement. "We recognize there is no silver bullet to equitable community and economic development; it requires a multi-layered approach and strategic partnerships.

"Our new name — PartnerTulsa — is the next big phase of our launch and captures the essence of how we work with our customers, partners and stakeholders to create an economy with opportunity for all."

One of PartnerTulsa's most recent partnerships is with the Tulsa Global District, which supports collaborative opportunities and provides resources for small businesses located in East Tulsa. The partnership provides a grant to support a Rental Assistance Program that will be operated in partnership with local agencies supporting low-income residents, immigrants and English-language learners in particular.

Additionally, TAEO was a presenting sponsor of Tulsa Global District’s recent The Square at Nam Hai event, which sought to highlight the commercial opportunities and revitalization potential at 21st Street and Garnett Road.

"Tulsa’s immigrant population is the fastest growing demographic in the City, and one of the most economically impactful," Luisa Krug, executive director of the Global District, said in a statement. "As we seek to revitalize the neighborhoods around 21st and Garnett and East Tulsa more broadly, we are committed to investing in commercial centers while also working to protect residents and help them stay in quality, affordable housing.

"Through our partnership with TAEO and the Affordable Housing Trust fund, we are excited to match our Main Street development efforts with housing assistance to support the revitalization of East Tulsa."

