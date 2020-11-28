 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part of Southwest Boulevard west of Tulsa to be closed Monday for railroad spur removal
top story

Part of Southwest Boulevard west of Tulsa to be closed Monday for railroad spur removal

{{featured_button_text}}

A part of Southwest Boulevard with heavy truck traffic just west of the Tulsa city limits will be closed two to three days for removal of a railroad spur, Tulsa County said in a news release.

Tulsa County crews will remove an existing railroad spur extending onto Southwest Boulevard, just southwest of South 49th West Avenue beginning on Monday. The work is scheduled to last two to three days, depending on weather and other factors, the county said.

Several industrial and manufacturing plants are located in the area, and separate detours for semi-tractor trailer trucks and passenger vehicles are planned.

During the removal, Southwest Boulevard will be closed to through passenger traffic. The majority of traffic will use a signed detour route on West Skelly Drive, South 55th West Avenue, West 60th Street and South 56th West Avenue to avoid the closure.

However, “very large trucks and lowboys” will need to exit Southwest Boulevard at South 49th West Avenue on the north side of the project, or Frankhoma Road — as Southwest Boulevard, is known as on the south end — at West 81st Street South, “due to very steep railroad crossings along this stretch of the roadway that limit truck movements,” the county said.

Nearby businesses in the affected area include Big Lots, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s PikePass office and a tag agency in the Town West Shopping Center.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The affected area is just north of Interstate 44 and southwest of the I-44/Interstate 244 western split.

The county said in a news release to check the Tulsa County Engineering Facebook page for updates: www.facebook.com/TulsaCountyEngineering.

Featured video

Gallery: Changes coming to the Turner Turnpike McDonald’s

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News