Part of Southwest Boulevard west of Tulsa to be closed Monday for railroad spur removal

A part of Southwest Boulevard with heavy truck traffic just west of the Tulsa city limits will be closed two to three days for removal of a railroad spur, Tulsa County said in a news release.
Tulsa County crews will remove an existing railroad spur extending onto Southwest Boulevard, just southwest of South 49th West Avenue beginning on Monday. The work is scheduled to last two to three days, depending on weather and other factors, the county said.
Several industrial and manufacturing plants are located in the area, and separate detours for semi-tractor trailer trucks and passenger vehicles are planned.
During the removal, Southwest Boulevard will be closed to through passenger traffic. The majority of traffic will use a signed detour route on West Skelly Drive, South 55th West Avenue, West 60th Street and South 56th West Avenue to avoid the closure.
However, “very large trucks and lowboys” will need to exit Southwest Boulevard at South 49th West Avenue on the north side of the project, or Frankhoma Road — as Southwest Boulevard, is known as on the south end — at West 81st Street South, “due to very steep railroad crossings along this stretch of the roadway that limit truck movements,” the county said.
Nearby businesses in the affected area include Big Lots, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s PikePass office and a tag agency in the Town West Shopping Center.
The affected area is just north of Interstate 44 and southwest of the I-44/Interstate 244 western split.
The county said in a news release to check the Tulsa County Engineering Facebook page for updates: www.facebook.com/TulsaCountyEngineering.
