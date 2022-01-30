 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pandemic pushes area home building to sustained heights
Pandemic pushes area home building to sustained heights

The hammering on new homes is a sound consumers are getting used to in the Tulsa metro area.

“The housing market in 2021 was as strong as it ever has been,” said Jeffrey Smith, executive vice president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “We ended up just a hair over 4,000 (4,085) housing starts for the metro area, which was a 15% increase over 2020, which was a 20% increase over 2019.

“The pandemic has done a very strange thing to the market. It has created a huge desire for people to want to stay home or need to stay home, and that required them to buy or build new homes that fit their entire family’s lifestyle.”

Construction of new homes in the United States grew for the third consecutive month in December, and the trend shows no signs of stopping, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

In 2021, nearly 1.6 million houses were started, a 15.6% increase over the previous year.

“Interest rates have remained historically low,” Smith said. “A 30-year mortgage is still below 4%. At the same time, you have all these families that aren’t traveling. They’re not using all of their extra expenditures, so they are investing in their home.

“That’s made for a very strong remodeling market, say if someone wanted to go in and turn a bedroom into a home office, maybe into a home gym. But there are other families that say ‘I can’t deal with what I have here. I need an entirely new setup and a new home.’”

Russ Gray and his wife, Sasha, are prime examples.

The two-income couple — he is a real estate agent, and she is a financial planning employee — are building their second home in Broken Arrow. About 700 square feet larger than their current house, it is a three-bedroom, roughly 2,200-square-foot residence in Kensington Ridge.

“I know with the way that home prices and building prices have gone, it’s one of those situations of if you want a house in a neighborhood that you like with a floor plan that you like, now is probably the better time to buy it versus waiting,” said Russ, 33. “If we wait a year or two, that house might be way more expensive than what we would be comfortable paying.”

The Grays opted to build after consulting with Butler Homes at the Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes in July. Construction is expected to be completed before or around the start of summer.

“We were just kind of ready to have a little bit more space, and we really just loved Butler,” said Sasha, 34. “We love the quality of their construction. We loved the floor plan.”

The pandemic-induced uptick in the market has endured despite recent supply chain and labor shortage issues, Smith said.

“The supply chain is very cumbersome,” he said. “If you can find materials, that’s a win. But there’s no telling what the price is going to be today or 30 days from now.

“It’s making it very difficult to complete projects in a timely manner because you’re going to end up with either a back-ordered material or a roadblock in workforce being able to show up and put those materials in.”

Although Smith predicts that interest rates on more permanent mortgages will start to rise steadily this year, he maintains the demand in the housing market will remain high.

“It’s a great time to sell your house until you realize you have to buy a new one,” Smith said.

He advises friends and others itching to get under a new roof to be wary and do your homework, particularly the math.

“Before you sell your home, you better look at the options that are out there,” Smith said. “If you think you’re going to make a few extra thousand dollars in the appreciation that you have in your house, you’re going to end up paying that same amount when you find a house that you want to purchase or build.”

Featured video:

Tulsa World's Rhett Morgan and other staff writers look back at memorable stories of 2021

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

U.S. new home sales spike

Sales of new single family homes in December rose to their highest level in 10 months as buyers snapped up cheaper homes in anticipation of higher interest rates.

The increase put the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 811,000 for the month, according to the Commerce Department, an 11.9% increase over November's figure, which was revised down to 725,000 from 744,000.

The median price of a new home, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, fell to $377,700, last month, its lowest level since June but about 4% higher than December 2020.

In the months following the pandemic outbreak in the spring of 2020, new home sales exploded as people sought out more space. Including December's big increase, sales for 2021 fell 14% from the red-hot 2020.

New home sales rose in three of the four regions, with the Midwest leading the way with a whopping 56.4% increase. Sales rose 14.9% in the south and nominally in the West, offsetting a 15.6% decline in the Northeast.

— Associated Press

