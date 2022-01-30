Pandemic pushes area home building to sustained heights

The hammering on new homes is a sound consumers are getting used to in the Tulsa metro area.

“The housing market in 2021 was as strong as it ever has been,” said Jeffrey Smith, executive vice president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “We ended up just a hair over 4,000 (4,085) housing starts for the metro area, which was a 15% increase over 2020, which was a 20% increase over 2019.

“The pandemic has done a very strange thing to the market. It has created a huge desire for people to want to stay home or need to stay home, and that required them to buy or build new homes that fit their entire family’s lifestyle.”

Construction of new homes in the United States grew for the third consecutive month in December, and the trend shows no signs of stopping, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

In 2021, nearly 1.6 million houses were started, a 15.6% increase over the previous year.

“Interest rates have remained historically low,” Smith said. “A 30-year mortgage is still below 4%. At the same time, you have all these families that aren’t traveling. They’re not using all of their extra expenditures, so they are investing in their home.