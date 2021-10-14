Pandemic causes predictable slump in Tulsa tourism in 2020, report shows

A total of 27.2% fewer people visited Tulsa in 2020 than the year previous, according to an area market analysis.

In a local tourism report, Oxford Economics data showed that 7.2 million people visited Tulsa last year and spent $845 million, representing a total economic impact of $1.2 billion. Of those, 3.2 million were "marketable visits," meaning leisure trips not motivated by visiting friends or relatives.

The figures were presented Thursday night at the Tulsa Regional Tourism's 2021 annual meeting viewed virtually and by attendees at Circle Cinema.

Predictably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers contrasted with 9.9 million Tulsa visitors, $1.2 in direct spending and, including indirect spending, a total economic impact of $1.7 billion in 2019.

"I’m pleased to see these numbers reflect the hard work of our organization to attract visitors to

Tulsa safely during an unprecedented time," Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a statement. "Our efforts as a community not only help bolster Tulsa's economic prosperity, but they also enrich our lives and enhance the Tulsa experience for millions of residents and visitors. It’s something all of us in the tourism industry are dedicated to every day."