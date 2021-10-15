Pandemic causes predictable slump in Tulsa tourism but still 7.2 million people visited in 2020

A total of 27.2% fewer people visited Tulsa in 2020 than the year previous, according to an area market analysis.
In a local tourism report, Oxford Economics data showed that 7.2 million people visited Tulsa last year and spent $845 million, representing a total economic impact of $1.2 billion. Of those, 3.2 million were “marketable visits,” meaning leisure trips not motivated by visiting friends or relatives.
The figures were presented Thursday night at the Tulsa Regional Tourism’s 2021 annual meeting viewed virtually and by attendees at Circle Cinema.
Predictably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers contrasted with 9.9 million Tulsa visitors, $1.2 in direct spending and, including indirect spending, a total economic impact of $1.7 billion in 2019.
“I’m pleased to see these numbers reflect the hard work of our organization to attract visitors to Tulsa safely during an unprecedented time,” Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a statement. “Our efforts as a community not only help bolster Tulsa’s economic prosperity, but they also enrich our lives and enhance the Tulsa experience for millions of residents and visitors. It’s something all of us in the tourism industry are dedicated to every day.”
Oxford Economics completes its report annually on behalf of Tulsa Regional Tourism, which operates on a July-through-June fiscal year.
Housed at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, TRT encompasses the Tulsa Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, an accredited film commission, and the Tulsa Sports Commission, an amateur sports sales and marketing organization.
Total estimated impact for events booked during the fiscal year was $227 million and resulted in 143,000 room nights booked. A total of 62 new events were recruited to Tulsa, and 97 events were retained.
The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture also supported 41 productions in the Tulsa area.
Hoyt provided an overview of the four CARES Act-funded programs Tulsa Regional Tourism received: Tulsa Safely, Play Tulsa Music, the Tulsa County Film Recovery program and the Tulsa Sales Recovery program.
The Tulsa Safely-paid media effort generated 17.2 million drive-market impressions, and more than 200 businesses participated in the program. The county-granted funds were directed to safely stimulate Tulsa County’s drive-market visitors, as well as to aid Tulsa’s film and music industry creatives in returning to work and continue event recruiting.
The local tourism sector supports more than 15,300 jobs and offsets $590 in taxes for every Tulsa household. TRT leads the community’s bidding for and hosting of signature events such as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Big 12 Wrestling Championship, USA BMX Grand Nationals and the Arabian Horse Association’s U.S. Nationals.
Kirk Hays, president and CEO of Arvest Bank and chair of the Tulsa Regional Tourism executive board, lauded the local tourism industry’s progress amid the hurdles of the pandemic.
“The Tulsa Regional Tourism team had to think creatively to make the best of a challenging situation,” he said in a statement. “Fortunately, that is something this team has been doing very effectively for more than a decade, which is why other competing destination markets look to Tulsa as an example.
“As a result of the strategic, coordinated efforts of the tourism community, Tulsa is still on the rise, and we have no plans of slowing down.”
Featured video: