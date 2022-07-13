Panasonic picks Kansas over Oklahoma for $4B EV battery facility

Japan-based Panasonic Energy will invest $4 billion in a U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in De Soto, Kansas, to supply a new high-capacity battery for Tesla, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday evening.

The company will generate 4,000 direct jobs in what she billed as the largest private investment in the state's 161-year history.

Oklahoma, through MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, reportedly had been in the running for the factory, offering hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives for what was dubbed "Project Ocean."

Panasonic's decision follows Tesla's April opening of a second American EV factory in Texas to meet brisk demand.

"We will be the production epicenter for batteries that will power the increasing demand for EVs in a more sustainable world," Kelly said at a news conference in Topeka, Kansas. "The new facility of this size is transformational, not only for Johnson County but also for the surrounding area, actually the entire state."

Suppliers to the Panasonic plant will create and estimated 4,000 additional indirect jobs in the region, Kelly said.

The factory will be located at the former Sunflower Ammunition plant in De Soto in northeast Kansas, about 30 miles west of Kansas City, Missouri, and 20 miles east of Lawrence, Kansas.

Panasonic reportedly picked the site of the new facility based on factors including its proximity to Texas and favorable tax treatment.

The deal is pending approval by Panasonic Holdings Corp. board of directors.

"Governor (Kevin) Stitt is confident in his plan to attract companies to Oklahoma," Carly Atchison, communications director for the Oklahoma governor's office, wrote in an email. "This is not the end of the governor’s strategy to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for business and Oklahomans would be wise to not count us out just yet."

Stitt this spring signed a bill to provide the Project Ocean firm with up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation.

The Kansas incentive program was more than half a billion dollars more, at $1.2 billion, including a refundable 15% tax credit on the entire investment a company makes in Kansas of over $1 billion within a five-year period, the Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal reported.

The Kansas incentive package also included between 7.5% and 10% of payroll costs that may be refunded for the first decade of the project, and a company could also see a set amount of training and relocation expenses reimbursed per year, for up to five years, the newspaper reported.

The median salary of the new Panasonic jobs, according to a Wichita State University analysis of the deal commissioned by the Kansas Department of Commerce, is expected to be $50,000 median salary, the Capital-Journal reported.

"With the increased electrification of the automotive market, expanding battery production in the U.S. is critical to help meet demand," said Kazuo Tadanobu, president and CEO of Panasonic Energy said in a news release.

"Given our leading technology and depth of experience, we aim to continue driving growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and accelerating towards a net-zero emissions future.”

Tadanobu did not elaborate on why the company chose Kansas over Oklahoma in the release.

Mayes County (Okla.) Commissioners earlier this year also passed a 12-year, $300 million tax increment financing district (TIF) for the project. Court challenges recently were filed protesting the legal sufficiency of a referendum petition that asked that the TIF go to a vote of the people.

“The Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our partners continue to work with Project Ocean and are optimistic for additional opportunities with them in the future," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in a statement.

"I’d like to thank the Oklahoma Legislature and Governor Stitt for the bipartisan passage of the LEAD Act, which provides us with a vehicle to attract large companies, including several prospects that have already expressed interest in Oklahoma.

"We are steadfast in our focus to bring the best companies, jobs and investment to Oklahoma," Kisling said.

David Stewart is CEO and trustee of MidAmerica Industrial Park.

"It has been a privilege to work with Panasonic and compete for this project," Stewart said in a statement. "As the largest of its kind in the central United States, MidAmerica Industrial Park is a top-tier choice for major corporate expansions and provides a transformational economic impact to the region.

"Our substantial capital investments in MidAmerica's infrastructure, quality of life initiatives and workforce development strategies continue to bring national and international business prospects to MidAmerica. We are committed to advancing Mayes County’s community planning initiatives and local incentives as we continue to work on our next major opportunity."

