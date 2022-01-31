Pair of Muskogee companies announce investments totaling about $28M

Two Muskogee businesses are scheduled to undergo expansions valued at roughly a combined $28 million, according to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and city of Muskogee.

CaptiveAire Systems, Inc., the nation’s leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, plans to invest $27 million into its local plant, adding 80 jobs over the next three years. Muskogee Communications also is set to pour roughly $1 million into a new 12,000-square-foot building.

"We are grateful for CaptiveAire’s long-term partnership, investment, and employment opportunities in our community," Port Director Kimbra Scott said in a statement. "The company’s planned $27 million investment qualifies for state and local incentives, and we look forward to seeing its successful expansion come to fruition."

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said CaptiveAire's new jobs will greatly impact the community.