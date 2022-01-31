Pair of Muskogee companies announce investments totaling about $28M

Two Muskogee businesses are scheduled to undergo expansions valued at roughly a combined $28 million, according to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and city of Muskogee.
CaptiveAire Systems, Inc., the nation’s leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, plans to invest $27 million into its local plant, adding 80 jobs over the next three years. Muskogee Communications also is set to pour roughly $1 million into a new 12,000-square-foot building.
"We are grateful for CaptiveAire’s long-term partnership, investment, and employment opportunities in our community," Port Director Kimbra Scott said in a statement. "The company’s planned $27 million investment qualifies for state and local incentives, and we look forward to seeing its successful expansion come to fruition."
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said CaptiveAire's new jobs will greatly impact the community.
"The goal of economic development is to improve the quality of life for Muskogee residents, and through the City of Muskogee partnerships with CaptiveAire and Muskogee City-County Port Authority, economic development is happening," Coleman said in a statement. "Every job expansion matters. No matter how great or small, new jobs to our community makes our community better…"
Muskogee Communications has been a Gold Level partner with Motorola since the early 1970s.
"We have a need for more office and warehouse space and employees," Scott Wilson, Muskogee Communications' vice president, said in a statement. "With the help of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, we have located a suitable piece of property to fulfill these needs. We will be buying 10.25 acres from the City of Muskogee in the Southside Industrial Park."