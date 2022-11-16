Pair of local retailers collaborate on Winter Wonderland pop-up store at Mother Road Market

Two local retailers are partnering on a temporary holiday store front inside Mother Road Market's Limited Time Only Market (LTO|MKT).

The Winter Wonderland Pop-Up will feature curated items from both Buck Atoms Cosmic Curios and Ida Red General Store. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Dec. 31.

"Buck Atoms is over the moon about popping up in Mother Road Market's Winter Wonderland Pop-Up Shop for so many reasons," Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Buck Atoms Cosmic Curios on Route 66, said in a statement. "We are especially excited to be surrounded by so many local food establishments and vendors. Being around so many makers and entrepreneurs is incredibly inspiring."

Among the items customers will find in the pop-up are up-cycled robots by 3 Bulls Upcycling, merchandise from Cain's Ballroom, handmade magnets by Tiny Things by Bowen, locally made treats from Glacier Chocolate, shirts, sweatshirts and ornaments.

The market's rotating pop-up space allows artists and small businesses to test their concepts with promotional support from Mother Road Market and without the financial burden of a lease. LTO|MKT is a program of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

"With our mission being to provide Tulsans and travelers a place to do good, eat well and shop local, we couldn’t think of a better pop-up for the holidays than this iconic mashup between two beloved Tulsa retailers, Ida Red and Buck Atoms," said Shagah Zakerion, executive director of Lobeck Taylor Operating Foundation.

“Tulsa truly rallies around local businesses, especially during the holiday season, and we can’t wait to see the overwhelming support this pop-up receives over the next couple of months."