Pair of firms secure long-term leases at One Warren Place

Two companies have signed long-term leases totaling nearly 33,000 square feet at One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave.

Garver, LLC, an employee-owned engineering, planning, architectural and environmental services firm, has signed a six-year lease for the entire 13th floor (22,963 square feet). About 70 employees will relocate to the office space beginning in March to accommodate expansion needs for its Tulsa location, according to company officials.

Hubbell Utility Solutions, a maker of components for electric and gas utilities, commercial, industrial, oil and gas, residential and non-residential lighting, has leased 9,919 square feet on the 11th floor for five years. A division of Hubbell Incorporated, Hubbell Utility Solutions moved roughly 30 employees to its new office in December.

Newmark’s John Beach handled negotiations on behalf of Garver, and CBRE’s Bob Pielsticker, Matt Reese and Dylan Seibert represented Hubbell Utility Solutions. Kelly McKoy with The McKoy Company represented property owner and Los Angeles-based Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate in both transactions.