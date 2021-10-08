Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin announces retirement after nearly 30 years

OWASSO — Gary Akin this week announced his plans to step down as longtime president of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
Akin revealed the news of his retirement to attendees at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.
“This is just a chapter that is closing,” Akin said from the podium at the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus, “… but that’s not the end of the book; a new chapter opens up with a great story to tell in a great city.”
Akin will leave the chamber next spring after serving at the helm of the organization for the last 27 years, aiming to spend more time with family, traveling and pursuing some personal goals.
The community leader started his longstanding career in Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring suburb as a banker at Owasso Bank in 1976. He served on the chamber board for six years before accepting a full-time executive position at the organization in 1995. In 1997, he was named executive of the year by the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Under Akin’s direction, the chamber has expanded its reach by continuing to support small businesses, promote economic development, engage in legislative advocacy and host a variety of networking events and activities, among other local and statewide initiatives.
Akin has worked alongside his wife, Fayrene, for the last 23 of his 27 years as president, telling the Owasso Reporter, “She has been the backbone of the chamber as business manager.”
During Wednesday’s luncheon, Johnathon Shepherd, board chairman for the chamber, recognized Akin and his ongoing contributions to Owasso and the surrounding region.
“Going on 27 years, this man has been a very big proponent of this community,” Shepard said. “I want to say a heartfelt thank you for all that you have done for this chamber in Owasso, and we are absolutely excited for the opportunity for you and Fayrene in your next chapter.”
Akin shared his sentiments about devoting nearly three decades to leading the chamber of a thriving city that continues to attract new citizens and businesses within its ever-expanding boundaries.
“We’ve seen the town grow from 5,000 people in 1976 to what we are now (more than 37,000) — the 11th largest city in Oklahoma; we’re just pleased to have been a part of this,” Akin said from the podium. “The future is tomorrow, and I’m excited for what’s going to happen.”
Akin submitted a 7-month retirement notice to the chamber board that will conclude in March 2022. The board recently established a committee to search for Akin’s replacement, and is currently in process of filling the position.
