Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin announces retirement after nearly 30 years

OWASSO — Gary Akin this week announced his plans to step down as longtime president of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.

Akin revealed the news of his retirement to attendees at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.

“This is just a chapter that is closing,” Akin said from the podium at the Tulsa Tech Owasso campus, “… but that’s not the end of the book; a new chapter opens up with a great story to tell in a great city.”

Akin will leave the chamber next spring after serving at the helm of the organization for the last 27 years, aiming to spend more time with family, traveling and pursuing some personal goals.

The community leader started his longstanding career in Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring suburb as a banker at Owasso Bank in 1976. He served on the chamber board for six years before accepting a full-time executive position at the organization in 1995. In 1997, he was named executive of the year by the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Under Akin’s direction, the chamber has expanded its reach by continuing to support small businesses, promote economic development, engage in legislative advocacy and host a variety of networking events and activities, among other local and statewide initiatives.