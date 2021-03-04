Owasso-based Mingo Aerospace acquired by California’s Sunvair Aerospace Group

AAIC’s move was officially announced Wednesday in a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The company plans to add 65 employees over the next three years, the release said.

Bill and Brian Emery, co-owners of Mingo, oversee around 45 employees at the family-owned company, and will share their production floor, located at 11310 E. 81st St. North, with AAIC’s incoming staff.

“Mingo Aerospace is excited to join the Sunvair Aerospace Group,” Brian Emery said in a news release. “We are united in a vison to deliver exceptional service, value and capabilities to our customers on a large platform.”

Mingo and Sunvair’s newly established partnership will potentially pave the way for new jobs and provide for other economic developments going forward, Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin said.

“The Chamber ... is very proud to have job numbers expanding in Owasso,” Akin told the Owasso Reporter. “We certainly are appreciative of the Emerys and their leadership and growing the company … and we look forward to the transition of new leadership and working with them.”