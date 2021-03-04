Owasso-based Mingo Aerospace acquired by California’s Sunvair Aerospace Group

OWASSO — Mingo Aerospace, an Owasso-based aircraft component repair and manufacturing facility, has been acquired by Sunvair Aerospace Group.
Sunvair, headquartered out of Valencia, California, announced the acquisition of Mingo earlier this year. The new partnership will allow Sunvair to expand the Tulsa-area company’s portfolio of services and equipment in the national aerospace industry.
“Sunvair’s had a longtime relationship with Mingo,” said Jessie Rivera, director of human resources for Sunvair, whose team ships parts to Mingo to be thermal sprayed. “We knew they were a good company.”
Rivera joined Dale Roberts, president of Aviation Avionics and Instruments Inc., and other local industry leaders during a lunch hosted by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce in January, to discuss the impending merger.
“There’s a lot of synergies between ourselves, AAIC, and Mingo,” Roberts said at the meeting, “and this is really going to be very powerful, I think, for our company to move down here.”
AAIC, an umbrella company of Sunvair, will be relocating from Freeport, New York, to Mingo’s Owasso facility later this year as part of the transition. Roberts said he expects upwards of 18 employees to relocate to Owasso, and will possibly hire several other Oklahomans to build out the new team.
AAIC’s move was officially announced Wednesday in a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The company plans to add 65 employees over the next three years, the release said.
Bill and Brian Emery, co-owners of Mingo, oversee around 45 employees at the family-owned company, and will share their production floor, located at 11310 E. 81st St. North, with AAIC’s incoming staff.
“Mingo Aerospace is excited to join the Sunvair Aerospace Group,” Brian Emery said in a news release. “We are united in a vison to deliver exceptional service, value and capabilities to our customers on a large platform.”
Mingo and Sunvair’s newly established partnership will potentially pave the way for new jobs and provide for other economic developments going forward, Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin said.
“The Chamber ... is very proud to have job numbers expanding in Owasso,” Akin told the Owasso Reporter. “We certainly are appreciative of the Emerys and their leadership and growing the company … and we look forward to the transition of new leadership and working with them.”
Chelsea Levo Feary, economic development director for the city of Owasso, added, “Mingo’s changes and expansion in the past few years have been great for Owasso, the state and the aerospace industry. We appreciate the Emerys, Sunvair Aero Group and the continued investment in our community.”
More information about Mingo Aerospace and Sunvair Aerospace Group can be found at mingoaero.com and sunvair.com. For more details about AAIC, visit aaic.aero.
