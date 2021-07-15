Outgoing Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown named new PSO Tulsa external affairs manager

Outgoing Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown will become Public Service Company of Oklahoma's new external affairs manager for Tulsa and the metro area, the company announced Thursday.
The area includes the cities of Tulsa, Sand Springs, Jenks, Bixby, Coweta and Catoosa. She will transition into that role currently held by Carole Huff Hicks, who will retire early next year.
Brown joins PSO from the City of Tulsa, where she has served as deputy mayor and chief administrative Officer since 2019.
Prior to her role as deputy mayor, Brown served as Mayor G.T. Bynum’s deputy chief of staff. Earlier in her career, she also worked for former Mayor Kathy Taylor and the Tulsa City Council before returning to the University of Tulsa to obtain her law degree.
Since 2018, Brown has led the Physical Investigation Committee for the City of Tulsa’s 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation.
“Amy Brown is brilliant, tireless, and selfless. I am so grateful for her service to the citizens of Tulsa as our deputy mayor through some of the most challenging times this city has ever known, and am glad she will continue to serve our community while working with another world class team at Public Service Company of Oklahoma,” Bynum said.
In her new position at PSO, Brown will be responsible for public and community affairs, and building partnerships to enhance long-term sustainability and economic vitality.
“Carole has served PSO, the City of Tulsa and the metro area with the utmost professionalism and integrity. She has played a key role in the Company’s many partnerships during her 40 years of service,” said Peggy Simmons, PSO President and chief operating officer.
“We will miss her knowledge, experience and dedication to serving our community. We are excited to welcome Amy to the PSO team. She has extensive experience, has demonstrated a deep commitment to service for our headquarters city and metro area and will be an excellent addition to the company.”
Brown holds law and political science degrees from TU. She is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, the Community Service Council Board of Directors, and the Junior League of Tulsa. She is also a Gold Award Girl Scout.
Brown begins her new position July 26.