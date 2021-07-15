Outgoing Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown named new PSO Tulsa external affairs manager

Outgoing Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown will become Public Service Company of Oklahoma's new external affairs manager for Tulsa and the metro area, the company announced Thursday.

The area includes the cities of Tulsa, Sand Springs, Jenks, Bixby, Coweta and Catoosa. She will transition into that role currently held by Carole Huff Hicks, who will retire early next year.

Brown joins PSO from the City of Tulsa, where she has served as deputy mayor and chief administrative Officer since 2019.

Prior to her role as deputy mayor, Brown served as Mayor G.T. Bynum’s deputy chief of staff. Earlier in her career, she also worked for former Mayor Kathy Taylor and the Tulsa City Council before returning to the University of Tulsa to obtain her law degree.

Since 2018, Brown has led the Physical Investigation Committee for the City of Tulsa’s 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation.