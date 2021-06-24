OU to start Executive Master of Business Administration in Renewables program

The Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma has launched the world’s first Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Renewables program.

Created by the OU Energy Institute within Price College, the program brings together industry leaders and veterans and will be delivered primarily online with courses designed for mid-career professionals who are looking to advance.

After launching a successful Executive MBA in Energy program at Price College, the OU Energy Institute saw demand for an additional program.

"Renewable energy is the world’s fastest-growing energy source," Corey Phelps, dean of the Price College of Business, said in a statement. "As a pioneer and leader in energy education, the University of Oklahoma is well-equipped to provide a comprehensive executive MBA focused on the renewables industry. Our 100-year tradition of energy education makes us uniquely positioned to offer this program."

Price College’s research among energy executives suggests that, despite the growing need for renewable energy professionals, few universities offer relevant programs designed for working professionals. Data also indicates that these highly mobile employees take assignments worldwide.