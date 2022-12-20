OU College of Dentistry gets $1 million grant from Kirkpatrick Family Fund

The Oklahoma City-based Kirkpatrick Family Fund this week announced a $1 million endowment grant to establish the Dr. E.E. Kirkpatrick Dental Care Fund at the University of Oklahoma’s College of Dentistry.

Earlier this year, the OU College of Dentistry's Delta Dental of Oklahoma Comprehensive Care Clinic opened at OU-Tulsa.

"The OU College of Dentistry is proud to partner with the Kirkpatrick Family Fund to expand access to affordable dental care to the people of Oklahoma," Paul M. Mullasseril, dean of the college, said in a statement. "For oral health care to be effective, it needs to be accessible. Thank you to the Kirkpatrick family for this incredible gift."

The Kirkpatrick family has been committed to providing high quality dental care for Oklahomans since the 1893 arrival of Dr. Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr., one of the earliest registered dentists in Oklahoma Territory.

In addition to being the first president of the Oklahoma Dental Society, Kirkpatrick also organized the first dental supply house in Oklahoma Territory.

"We are honored to pay tribute to my great grandfather’s work by establishing the Dr. E.E. Kirkpatrick Dental Care Fund at the OU College of Dentistry," Christian Keesee, president of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, said in a statement. "He would be delighted to know 130 years later the family is still supporting oral health care for Oklahomans in need."

The grant is among $7,345,500 in grants from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund to 119 organizations over the last six months in the areas of animal well-being; arts & humanities; children, youth and families; community development; education; environment; health; human services; and endowment matching grants.

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund supports charitable, civic and cultural causes that affect residents in central Oklahoma and elsewhere. Over the past 33 years, the fund has contributed more than $155 million to nonprofit organizations that advance cultural, intellectual and societal interests in their communities.