 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

OU College of Dentistry gets $1 million grant from Kirkpatrick Family Fund

  • Updated
  • 0
122122-tul-nws-nonprofitdentistry-p1

Dr. Rieger Wood (left), director of operations, and Dr. Sharon L. Wann lead a tour of the OU College of Dentistry's Delta Dental of Oklahoma Comprehensive Care Clinic at the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center earlier this year.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The Oklahoma City-based Kirkpatrick Family Fund this week announced a $1 million endowment grant to establish the Dr. E.E. Kirkpatrick Dental Care Fund at the University of Oklahoma’s College of Dentistry.

Earlier this year, the OU College of Dentistry's Delta Dental of Oklahoma Comprehensive Care Clinic opened at OU-Tulsa.

"The OU College of Dentistry is proud to partner with the Kirkpatrick Family Fund to expand access to affordable dental care to the people of Oklahoma," Paul M. Mullasseril, dean of the college, said in a statement. "For oral health care to be effective, it needs to be accessible. Thank you to the Kirkpatrick family for this incredible gift."

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

The Kirkpatrick family has been committed to providing high quality dental care for Oklahomans since the 1893 arrival of Dr. Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr., one of the earliest registered dentists in Oklahoma Territory.

People are also reading…

In addition to being the first president of the Oklahoma Dental Society, Kirkpatrick also organized the first dental supply house in Oklahoma Territory.

"We are honored to pay tribute to my great grandfather’s work by establishing the Dr. E.E. Kirkpatrick Dental Care Fund at the OU College of Dentistry," Christian Keesee, president of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, said in a statement. "He would be delighted to know 130 years later the family is still supporting oral health care for Oklahomans in need."

The grant is among $7,345,500 in grants from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund to 119 organizations over the last six months in the areas of animal well-being; arts & humanities; children, youth and families; community development; education; environment; health; human services; and endowment matching grants.

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund supports charitable, civic and cultural causes that affect residents in central Oklahoma and elsewhere. Over the past 33 years, the fund has contributed more than $155 million to nonprofit organizations that advance cultural, intellectual and societal interests in their communities. 

According to a study by the American Dental Association, 52% of dentists believe that many of their patients are high during their checkups. Personal and medical marijuana use has increased all over the US in recent years. This is because recreational marijuana is now legal in 19 states, while medical marijuana is legal in 27. Showing up to your dentist appointment high on weed is not a good idea as 56% of dentists will limit treatment for high patients. Weed can increase heart rate and cause "respiratory side effects” which “increases the risk of using local anesthetic for pain control”. Previous research has found that marijuana users are more likely to have significantly more cavities than those who don’t use it. Smoking marijuana has also been associated with gum disease and dry mouth, which can lead to other oral health issues. The ADA is asking dentists and patients to have discussions about weed so dentists can keep their patients in the best possible health.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert