OSU Institute of Technology receives federal grant worth more than $2.1 million

The U.S. Department of Education recently awarded OSU Institute of Technology in Okmulgee a five-year Title III Part A Project grant, providing the institution with more than $2.1 million in federal funding.

Title III programs help eligible institutions of higher education become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability of eligible institutions.

"Title III grants are highly competitive, and it has been several years since OSUIT has received this type of funding for any project," OSUIT President Bill R. Path said in a statement. "Congratulations to our team for producing a successful grant proposal to bring in federal dollars to help OSUIT integrate exciting, new technologies into our curricula.”

Part of the grant will be used to increase institutional stability by establishing a new endowment fund, which will provide a permanent source of income to support the public mission of OSUIT.

The goal of the OSU Foundation is to secure endowment match funds totaling $433,600 from non-federal sources. The endowment, which will be funded in the fourth and fifth years of the project period, will be used to support initiatives that foster teaching, learning and student success.