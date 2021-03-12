OSHA proposes penalties totaling $205,000 for Sapulpa-based company's citations

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited a Sapulpa-based construction company for serious violations related to excavation work and proposed penalties totaling $205,000.

Inspectors arrived at a Broken Arrow job site in September 2020 and found Cherokee Pride Construction Inc. employees in standing water as they installed water lines in two trenches as part of a street widening project. OSHA determined the company failed to ensure required cave-in protection was used, an appropriate means of escape existed and that workers wore hard hats, as required.

OSHA cited the company for two willful, four repeat and three serious violations. The agency cited the company three times in 2017 for failing to provide trench workers personal protective equipment, a means of escape and hazard recognition training, allowing standing water inside the excavation sites and failing to fix ladder defects.

Cherokee Pride Construction was given 15 business days from receipt of citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent OSHA review commission.

“OSHA recognizes the incidents of workers seriously hurt from trenching and excavation hazards,” OSHA Area Director Steven A. Kirby in Oklahoma City said in a statement. “The agency’s national emphasis program on trenching and excavation focuses its resources on preventing the potential for collapses.”

