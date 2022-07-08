 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSHA calls on employers to protect workers from heat

With temperatures reaching triple digits in Oklahoma, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is calling on area employers to protect workers indoors and outdoors from the dangers of heat illness.

The heat index are expected to be at or above 100 degrees in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas for the next week. Nearly three of four heat-illness fatalities happen during the first week of work.

New and returning workers need to build tolerance to heat by taking frequent breaks and working shorter shifts in the heat to start.

OSHA’s message is simple; drink water, rest and try to find shade. The organization encourages workers to drink water every 15 minutes and take frequent breaks in the shade to cool down. Supervisors also are encouraged to train workers on the hazards of heat exposure and have an emergency plan in place in case a worker shows signs of heat-related illness.

