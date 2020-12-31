Osage Nation meat processing facility dedicated in Hominy

The Osage Nation this week dedicated its 19,000 square-foot meat processing facility in Hominy. It will provide the tribe with fresh locally raised beef, bison, and pork.
Earlier this month, the Osage Nation held a grand opening in Pawhuska for a 42,000-square-foot greenhouse and a 44,000-square-foot programs building, which includes aquaponics and food processing areas.
Money for projects came via the CARES (Coronavirus Assistance, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which earlier this year provided $8 billion in financial assistance to tribal governments.
