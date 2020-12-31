 Skip to main content
Osage Nation meat processing facility dedicated in Hominy

Osage meat

The Osage Nation's new meat processing plant is pictured. 

 Courtesy

The Osage Nation this week dedicated its 19,000 square-foot meat processing facility in Hominy. It will provide the tribe with fresh locally raised beef, bison, and pork.

Earlier this month, the Osage Nation held a grand opening in Pawhuska for a 42,000-square-foot greenhouse and a 44,000-square-foot programs building, which includes aquaponics and food processing areas.

Money for projects came via the CARES (Coronavirus Assistance, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which earlier this year provided $8 billion in financial assistance to tribal governments.

