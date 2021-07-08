Osage Nation drone program, Fab Lab Tulsa awarded $2.5 million in federal grants

The Osage Nation and Fab Lab Tulsa have been awarded $2.5 million in federal grants for improvements in a drone program and digital systems, respectively.

The awards, announced Thursday by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, are through the commerce department's Economic Development Administration (EDA). They include:

• $2.1 million to the Osage Nation, Pawhuska, to renovate and improve a building and an adjacent hangar at an existing airpark to aid the development of an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), or drone, research and development.

The airpark, Skyway36, formerly known as Tulsa Downtown Airpark, sits directly west of the Osage Tulsa Casino, 951 W. 36 St. North. The tribe purchased the property about 10 years ago.

• $400,000 to Fab Lab Tulsa Inc., Tulsa, to equip a new facility with modern digital fabrication equipment and systems. The project, to be matched with $400,000 in local funds, is expected to create 21 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment.

The grants are aimed "to diversify the regional economy and create new job opportunities," according to commerce department news release.