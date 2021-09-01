Osage Nation buys Pawhuska building for distribution center

The Osage Nation, through CARES Act funds, has purchased a building in Pawhuska that the tribe will use as a centralized receiving and distribution hub.

It bought the Mid-Continent building at 111 John Dahl Ave.

“The purchase of this building and the property that goes with it is essentially two-fold,” Osage Nation Director of Operations Casey Johnson said in a statement. “First, it gets more land and a viable structure back into the hands of the Osage people. Second, it will allow us to have a centralized receiving and distribution hub for all of the supplies, materials and equipment that comes into the Nation for all of the departments.

“From this central hub, we can better track where and to whom our assets are going. It will make it easier for us to understand what the Nation owns in property and supplies.”

The Osage Nation Attorney General’s Office cleared title to the property in order to make the purchase possible. Renovations on the building and property clean-up will begin as early as September.

“A central receiving facility will increase social distancing by routing all deliveries to one place,” COVID Task Force Coordinator James Weigant said in a statement. “Rather than delivery companies entering all the Osage Nation buildings, they only enter one. Additionally, with the delivery service we will provide, Osage Nation employees will no longer be required to travel to pick up some orders. This facility will greatly improve social distancing and our ability to contact trace all personnel in and out of all Osage Nation facilities.”

