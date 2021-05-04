 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage Nation buying 13-plus acres in Fairfax for tribal senior housing
0 comments

Osage Nation buying 13-plus acres in Fairfax for tribal senior housing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Nation is purchasing 13.63 acres from the Town of Fairfax for a new Osage Nation Senior Housing addition, according to Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey M. Standing Bear.

The property is located just north of Fairfax Manor Nursing Home.

The addition will feature eight duplexes (16 housing units). Over the past several years Osage elders have expressed their concern about the lack of housing for seniors in and around Fairfax. Currently, the only option for Osage Nation Senior Housing is in Pawhuska, 30 miles away.

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News