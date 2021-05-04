Osage Nation buying 13-plus acres in Fairfax for tribal senior housing

The Osage Nation is purchasing 13.63 acres from the Town of Fairfax for a new Osage Nation Senior Housing addition, according to Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey M. Standing Bear.
The property is located just north of Fairfax Manor Nursing Home.
The addition will feature eight duplexes (16 housing units). Over the past several years Osage elders have expressed their concern about the lack of housing for seniors in and around Fairfax. Currently, the only option for Osage Nation Senior Housing is in Pawhuska, 30 miles away.
